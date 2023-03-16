Ida Sayler
Courtesy Photo

Ida Sayler, age 104, of Menno, SD, passed away early Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Center, Scotland, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Ryan VanderWees officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.