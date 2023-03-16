Ida Sayler, age 104, of Menno, SD, passed away early Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Center, Scotland, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with Rev. Ryan VanderWees officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD is assisting with the service details.
Ida Herr was born August 15, 1918, in rural Tripp, SD to Gottlieb and Lydia (Schnabel) Herr. Ida was baptized as an infant and confirmed on June 26, 1932. She attended Schlenker School through the 8th grade.
On January 16, 1941, she married Richard Sayler. To this union four children were born, Donald, Darlene, Donna Mae and Marlys.
Ida enjoyed music. She sang in the choir and also sang with her sister Lenora for many funerals including some in the German language. Other past times included playing the organ, embroidering dish towels and crocheting afghans. She especially loved making quilts for family and quilting for others.
She also loved gardening. She always had a large vegetable garden and did much canning. But she especially loved flower gardening and house plants. She was a good cook and baker, especially of breads and kuchen. During her last years in the nursing home everyone loved her humor and wit.
Ida is survived by 3 children, Donald (Barb) Sayler of Menno, Darlene Rokusek of Scotland, Marlys (Dan) Hasse of Scotland; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, infant daughter Donna Mae, son in law Bob Rokusek, 4 brothers, Ted (Maggie) Herr, Otto (Edna) Herr, Emil Herr, and Alfred (Ruby) Herr, 4 sisters, Hulda (John) Vilhauer, Beatha (Reinhold) Hirsch, Lenora (Edwin) Oswald and Leona (Ruben) Mehlhaf.
