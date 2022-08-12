Phyllis Nielsen Aug 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phyllis Marie Nielsen, 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 11, 2022.Her funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. A graveside service is at 2 p.m. at the Blair, Nebraska, Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer’s Association. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated 10 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Part-Time Custodial Maintenance Workers - Lewis & Clark Recreation Area Aug 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOne Killed In Friday Vehicle Accident In Yankton County1 Person Arrested In Laurel KillingsBruce DvoracekSuspect Arrested After Vermillion RobberyBruce DvoracekFrank BlakeyCity OKs Aquatics Center Funds PlanHighway 81 Project Set For 2023 Bid LettingDean LammersWieseler’s New Role Keeps USD Athletic Facilities Running Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Letter: Out Of Control (47)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (46)Letter: Pro-Life State? (21)Letter: ‘Come Home’ (19)Letter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (18)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (12)Letter: Human Embryology (12)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (12)Letter: ‘11th Hour Conversions’ (11)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (9)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Driver Wanted: Agencies Hindered By Vacancies (5)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)City OKs Aquatics Center Funds Plan (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Work Ahead (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
