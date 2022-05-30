George Lee Hirschbach, 85, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

A public Celebration of Life will be held in Hartington with the date yet to be determined. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa.  

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.