Gerald Joseph Pinkelman, age 72 of Wynot, Nebraska, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, with Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Philip and James Cemetery in St James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the church. The family requests face masks be worn at the visitation and funeral.
The Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements. To send online condolences, or to view the video tribute, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
