Mildred Gimbel, 97, of Yankton, formerly of Springfield was taken home to be with her Lord at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday, with refreshments served.
