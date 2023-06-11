Donna J. Hanson, 83, of Yankton, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday June 17, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.