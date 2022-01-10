Pamela Fameli, age 54 of Harrison, New York passed away Sunday, December 26.
Funeral Mass was Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:00 a.m., St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church, 215 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528 with burial at Greenwood Union Cemetery, North Street, Rye, NY 10580.
There were two visitations, Thursday, December 30, 2021, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, NY, 767 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Pam was born March 26, 1967, in Tyndall, SD to Laddie and Eileen (Pechous) Bares. Pam was the fifth child of seven children. She attended Cottonwood Country School. She graduated from Bon Homme High School in 1985 and attended Nettleton College, Sioux Falls, SD, graduating in 1986. She married Dominick Fameli on September 23, 1995, and to this union a son, Alex and a daughter, Amanda were born. Pam worked as a travel agent for ASG Mobius in Rye, NY from 1989 to 2019 and was very involved in CYO Basketball program at St. Gregory the Great in Harrison. Above all, Pam was a devoted wife and mother.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda and son, Alex of Harrison, NY; mother, Eileen Bares of Yankton, SD; siblings: Gary (Somer) Bares of Yankton, SD, Michael (Teresa) Bares of Las Vegas, NV , Joe (Holly) Bares of Jordan, MN; Kathleen Clary (Seth) of Seattle, WA and Marcia (Steve) Kostal of Johnston, IA and nieces and nephews: Gregory, Bryan and Kyle, Zachary and Haille, Natalie and Rachel, Chloe and Emily.
Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick; father, Laddie Bares; brother, Bill Bares; grandparents, Emil and Marcella Pechous and Joseph and Anna Bares; uncle, Eugene Pishek, cousins, Lori (Bares) Pinkelman, Jeff Hauck, Teresa (Pishek) Vonnahme, and John Pishek; and step nephew, Nathan.
