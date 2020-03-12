Mass of Christian Burial for Juliana Pick, age 90, of Hartington, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Reverend Owen Korte and Reverend Jim Keiter will be Concelebrants, with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Juliana died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence.
Juliana Rita Rose Pick, daughter of Henry and Anna (Klug) Jansen, was born June 20, 1929, at Menominee, Nebraska. She attended country school. On August 2, 1949, Juliana married Raymond R. Pick, at Menominee. They were blessed with ten children: Constance, Sherry, Donna, Joyce, Darla, Sandy, Fred, Chris, Michael, and Jennifer.
Juliana’s first love was raising her family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and baking. Juliana was known for her famous caramel and cinnamon rolls. She touched the lives of anyone she met with her sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile. The memory of the countless and selfless acts she did for so many will forever live on.
Juliana was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.
Juliana is survived by her children, Constance Halula of Sun City West, Arizona, Sherry Kauffman of Omaha, Donna Arens of Sioux Falls, Joyce Pick of Norfolk, Darla (Donnie) Pinkelman of Omaha, Sandy (Jim) Bloomfield of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Fred (Diane) Pick of Hartington, Chris Pick of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Michael Pick of Fort Calhoun, and Jennifer Brungardt of Norfolk; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette (Edward) Pinkelman; brother, Paul (Barb) Jansen; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Jansen and Emma Hirschman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond in 2016; four brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, Dave Arens.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 13, 2020
