Mamie ‘Mae’ Rothschadl

Mamie “Mae” Pavlish Rothschadl passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall, SD.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Mae was born on June 5, 1944, to Adolph and Mamie (Herman) Pavlish. She attended country school and graduated from Tyndall High School in 1962. She attended Springfield College for one semester of accounting.
Mae was united in marriage to James Rothschadl on June 29, 1969, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD. For 31 years, Mae worked at the Bon Homme County Courthouse and when she retired, helped her husband run The Bottle Shop in Tyndall. They sold and retired in 2006 to enjoy several years of camping.
Mae was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and recently great-grandma. She loved keeping up with the grandkids’ activities. She enjoyed traveling with Jim and family trips. She was an avid book reader, bird watcher and played many games of marbles with friends and family.
Thankful for having shared her life are son, Tim Teabo of Sioux Falls; daughter, Paulette (Shannon) Peters of Tyndall; grandson, Brady (Katelynn) Rothschadl and great-grandson, Walt of Blackhawk and grandson, Connor Peters of Tyndall; also, her nephews, Jason (Cheri) Pavlish and family and Josh (Melissa) Pavlish and family and many more nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim; her parents; parents-in-law, Emil and Leatine Rothschadl; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Carol Pavlish.
