Mamie ‘Mae’ Rothschadl

Mamie “Mae” Pavlish Rothschadl passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Tyndall, SD.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.