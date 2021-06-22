Jim “Robbie” Robinson, 78, of Yankton died surrounded by his family Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. July 1 at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena on the campus of Mount Marty University in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. June 30 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The family would prefer memorials be directed to Mount Marty University at 1105 W. 8th St.; Yankton High School Booster Club at PO Box 251; Yankton Baseball Association at PO Box 299; or Yankton Sertoma Club at PO Box 753, all in Yankton, SD 57078.
