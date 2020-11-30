Sister Marmion Howe, OSB, 100, entered eternal life on November 26, 2020 at St. Martin Monastery, Rapid City, South Dakota.
Alice Genevieve Howe (Sr. Marmion) was born on March 29, 1920 to Samuel and Loraine Howe. She had seven sisters and two brothers with one brother and three sisters dying in infancy. She was two years old when her mother died.
Sister Marmion’s first three years of high school were at Yankton High in Yankton, SD. She graduated from St. Martin’s Academy in Sturgis, SD. She entered St. Martin’s Convent in 1939, made her first profession on August 16, 1941 and her final profession on August 17, 1944.
Sr. Marmion received her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from St. Scholastica College in Duluth, MN, a Master of Natural Science degree from the University of South Dakota, and a Doctorate from World Open University. She has degrees from Cornell and the University of Hawaii. She received a number of grants which involved local research and her findings were published in science journals. Sr. Marmion was a frequently requested speaker in the Visiting Scientist Program.
She worked in hospital laboratory and x-ray departments and was active in the national associations of both areas. Later she taught chemistry and microbiology to the student nurses at St. John’s Hospital in Rapid City. Then she taught biology and chemistry at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, as Head of the Biology Department.
Sr. Marmion then completed a master’s degree in Counseling from South Dakota State University. She became a counselor and director of Catholic Social Services in Rapid City. She was recognized for her counseling work at Rosebud, St. Francis, Mission, Eagle Butte and the local jail.
She led various workshops and retreats in the Rapid City Diocese. She oversaw the Oblates for a number of years.
Sr. Marmion is survived by her Benedictine Community, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her four infant siblings, brother Frank, and sisters: Lorraine Kneeland, Louise Pfeiffer, Betty Mattern, and Peggy Aman.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin’s Monastery on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 presided by Bishop Peter Muhich. Interment will follow in the Monastic Cemetery.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
Commented