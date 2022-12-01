Dale Hauck

Dale Arthur Hauck, age 84, of Newberg, Oregon, and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Dale was born on June 30, 1938, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Elmer and Loretta (Schmidt) Hauck. He was baptized on August 14, 1938, and confirmed on May 25, 1952 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. His faith was always very important to him and he carried that through to his grandchildren. Dale graduated high school from Concordia in 1955. He then enlisted into the United States Army in 1959 and was stationed in Germany. In 1962, he was honorably discharged back to Yankton, South Dakota.
Dale married Barbara “Bobbie” Prince on August 15, 1964, in Yankton, South Dakota. They had just celebrated their 58th anniversary in August. Dale then went back to school and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Dakota in August 1967. Dale and Bobbie then moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1967, where Dale started his first teaching position at Henley High School, where he taught economics, sociology and history. He worked at the same high school his entire teaching career. During the summers, Dale went back to school to get his Master’s in Education in 1980 at the University of Washington. He then retired from teaching in 2003, after 35 years in education. After his retirement, he continued to be a substitute teacher in Klamath County for a few years. He was a teacher during the day, but at night and on the weekends, he did income taxes. He did this for nearly four decades, traveling to people’s homes.
His love of baseball followed him to Oregon, where he started as the assistant high school baseball coach. He quit coaching in 1975 so he could spend more time with his children at home. Dale couldn’t stay away from baseball, so he started it back up and was the head coach at Henley High School for 25 years. In 2006, he was inducted into the Oregon State High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He was also a seven-time conference coach of the year.
Over the years, Dale and Bobbie loved traveling. They visited many of the major league baseball parks and started making one of their most frequent destinations Mexico, where they vacationed with friends and family. Dale was so proud of his grandchildren that when he found out he was going to be the grandparent of twins, Bobbie and Dale decided to move from Klamath Falls to Newberg, Oregon, where they helped take care of their grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bobbie Hauck; two children: Jennifer Hauck and Jonathan Hauck; two grandchildren: Avery Hauck-Hynen and Brooke Hauck-Hynen; two sisters: Donna Koth and Diane Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Loretta Hauck.
