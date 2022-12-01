Dale Hauck
Courtesy Photo

Dale Arthur Hauck, age 84, of Newberg, Oregon, and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.