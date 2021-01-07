ARMOUR — Lee Anthony Coler, 71, died at his home in Armour on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
Lee Anthony Coler was born on February 10, 1949 to Hal and Helen (Lalley) Coler in Plankinton, SD. He graduated from Lake Andes High School in Lake Andes and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He entered the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam until being honorably discharged in 1970. He married Debra Fejfar on August 17, 1972 in Armour. Lee worked for social services in Lake Andes in Child Protection and Adult Services. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Armour, VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed flowers, decorating for Christmas and Halloween, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Debra of Armour, SD, 3 children, Tabitha (Steve) Stluka of Lake Andes, SD, Jon (Abby) Coler of Armour, SD, and Leasa (Jerry) Weinheimer of Pierre, SD, 5 grandchildren, and 5 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 9, 2021
