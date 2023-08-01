Jane Kostel

Funeral services for Jane Kostel, 89, of Wagner, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m.