Funeral services for Jane Kostel, 89, of Wagner, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Jane Arlene (Horner) Kostel was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and caregiver to many. She was born on February 14, 1934, and received her wings on July 29, 2023, at the age of 89. Jane was in the Lake Andes Senior Living Center at the time of her death from complications of COPD. Jane was born to Ray and Nellie (Wiechmann) Horner on their farm north of Wagner.
Jane graduated from Wagner High School in 1952. She married Allen Andersh on August 25,1951, before he left for the Air Force. To this union 6 children were born: Edward, Kevin, Debra, Burton, Timothy and Tamera.
She had a wide variety of jobs during her life. While on the farm Jane helped with the farm chores, raised a large garden and canned. She also sold Watkins and Tupperware. When Wagner school reorganized, Jane drove a kindergarten bus so her children could go to town school. That led to driving school bus, activity routes and sports trips for an amazing 38 years and hundreds of children. Between driving bus routes, she worked at the Nutrition Site and Rivins IGA. Later in life she worked at the Super 8/Lakeside Motel for 19 years. In her 70’s she decided to try something new and helped at the Wagner Theater taking tickets and greeting movie goers. She volunteered at the Wagner Good Samaritan Home to help the “old” people, she helped with bingo, took them popcorn, assisted them with their walker or wheelchair, or anything to brighten their day.
Jane loved her family (especially the grand and great-grandchildren) and loved to help anyone; however, she could by running errands, taking them to appointments or just spending time with them. She was a compassionate caregiver to family and friends in their time of need.
Jane was an active life member of the VFW Auxiliary and held many offices over the years. She was also an active member of the United Methodist Church, WSCS, Rebecca Lodge, North Rural Circle, and Hospital Auxiliary. Another cause close to her heart was the Wagner Cancer Walk as she had many friends and family members affected by cancer.
Jane married Raymond Kostel on February 14, 2000, at the Wagner Methodist Church. They loved to travel, hunt and fish. Jane shot her first turkey while hunting with Ray. Both Ray and Jane drove bus until retiring in 2005. They lived on Lake Andes and enjoyed watching the wildlife through their patio doors on the lake.
Jane is survived by her children: Kevin (Georgia) of Wagner; Deb (Rich) Bures of Aberdeen, Burt (Barb) of Watertown, Tim (Elaine) of Box Elder, Tami (John Niehaus) of Piedmont; daughter-in-law Marge Andersh of Rapid City; her stepdaughters: Diane (Terry) Gudahl, Gloria Kostel, Sue Alteria, Lynette Kostel, JoEllen (Chris) Graham; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren and 5 step great-grandchildren; her siblings: Betty Denker, Arnold (Norma) Horner, Melvin (Janet) Horner, and Ralph (Sharon) Horner; sister-in-law Marge (Rod) Boltjes; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jane was preceded in death by parents Ray and Nellie Horner; husband Ray Kostel; son Ed Andersh; granddaughter Nicole Bures; sisters-in-law June Horner and Carol Horner; brother-in-law Merle Denker and stepdaughter Cheryl Cesso.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wagner Cancer Walk. Jane supported this effort, and all donations stay local to help residents. Checks can be sent to Arlis Kafka, 30236 395th Ave,
Cards and condolences may be sent to Jane Kostel Family, 40128 294th St, Wagner SD 57380.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 2, 2023
