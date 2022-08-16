Virginia Neuharth, age 89 of Menno, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Menno Olivet Care Center in Menno.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Thursday, August 18, at Zion Reformed Church in Menno.