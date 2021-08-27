Laddie Lee Schuh, age 76, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home in Tyndall.
Services are pending with Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 12:35 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented