Douglas Paul Sharples, 76, of Wakonda passed away Sept. 24, 2021, from complications resulting from brain cancer surgery and treatment.

Doug’s interment will be in the Sharples family plot in the Griswold Cemetery in Griswold, Iowa, which overlooks the house his father built and the creek where he once played as a child.

To remember and honor Doug, a Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. at Gayville Hall in Gayville. All are invited to attend.