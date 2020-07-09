James “Jim” Hansen, 81, of Yankton died peacefully at home, under hospice care and surrounded by his family, on July 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Masks will be required to attend the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live as well as on Jim’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton.
