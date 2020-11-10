Public visitation for Keith Gill, 72, of Avon will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. (without family present) at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Springfield. Masks are recommended.
A private Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery.
Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Keith Edward Gill, loving husband, proud father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, at the age of 72 years, 10 months and 16 days.
Keith was born December 24, 1947 in Mobridge, SD, the son of Matt and Lavina (Vereide) Gill. He grew up in Isabel, SD and graduated high school in 1966. He continued his education at Northern State University to complete a Bachelor of Education degree. Keith taught students in Kadoka and Avon during his teaching career. He enjoyed his years of teaching kids and also enjoyed coaching volleyball, girls basketball and wrestling.
Keith joined the SD Army National Guard and devoted 37 1/2 years to his country, serving from June of 1970 to December of 2007. He enjoyed his time serving in the National Guard. Keith also served his community of Avon as mayor and was proud of his accomplishments while serving.
Keith married Darcy Olney on November 8, 1975 at Kadoka. To this union three children were born: Seth, Brian and Ann. Keith was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
Keith will be remembered for his love for his kids and grandkids, spending time at the river (especially the Running Water area), cruising around in his Corvette, and playing Cribbage. He also loved going to Sturgis on the motorcycle with Darcy.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife of 45 years, Darcy Gill of Avon, three children: Seth (Yellow) Gill of Avon, Dr. Brian (Mariah) Gill of Spearfish and Ann (Luke) VenOsdel of Springfield; seven grandchildren: Chaunci, Sophia, Talitha, Ava, Cora, Mason and Breeley; one great grandson, Kamden; father-in-law Richard “Bud” Olney; his brothers: Marvin, Darrel (Kay), and Roy; brothers-in-law: Mike Olney, Mitch (Deb) Olney, Matt (Deb) Olney, and Meade (Rose) Olney; sisters-in-law: Linda Jablinske, Darla (Steve) Schueth, Lori Olney, and Colleen (Rich) Hildebrand; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Norma Olney, sister-in-law Nadine Gill, and brother-in-law Mike Jablinske.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 11, 2020
Commented