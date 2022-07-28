Franklin Rempp

Mass of Christian Burial for Franklin Rempp, 89, of Spencer, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Reverend Thi Pham will be Celebrant, with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of Yankton and the United States Navy Honor Guard.