Mass of Christian Burial for Franklin Rempp, 89, of Spencer, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. Reverend Thi Pham will be Celebrant, with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of Yankton and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer, with a 7:00 p.m. Wake Service.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Franklin died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Franklin Walter Rempp was born in Yankton, SD on July 13, 1933, to Walter and Cecelia (Bride) Pike. When his mother passed in July of 1937, he went to live with her sister Camille and her husband, George Rempp. They were very good parents to him and raised him as their very own. Because of that, on his 18th birthday he honored them by changing his last name from Pike to Rempp. During his growing up years he spent a lot of time with his Grandparents John and Letitia Bride and his Bride cousins, Joe, Larry and Dave. They were the next thing to brothers and, according to all of them, shared in many antics through the years.
Upon graduating from Yankton High School in 1951, Frank enrolled in college but soon decided to enlist in the military. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 until honorably discharged in 1958. During his time in the Navy, he served on an Escort Carrier off the coast of Korea at the end of the Korean War. He attended electronics school at Treasure Island, then was stationed at Pearl Harbor where he was in the submarine service on the USS Bass. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time in the Navy and was proud to be a Veteran.
After being discharged he returned to South Dakota and finished his education at Southern State College in Springfield, SD. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education. His first teaching and coaching job was at St. Paul Catholic School in Marty, SD. It was there that he met the love of his life, Irene Nelson.
Irene had come to Marty to work as a house parent in the little boy’s dorms. She always said that she thought he was so handsome, and she liked his little black sports car. Frank said she chased him and caught him because he was too old to outrun her. That story sums up the easygoing banter and love and affection they would have together for over 50 years of marriage.
Frank and Irene were married at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Marty, SD on December 28, 1964. The following October they were joined by Leo and then Carol a year later. Thomas straggled into the group 10 years later. They were great parents who taught us a lot of different things from cooking, sewing, bowling, fishing, hunting, and a love of reading to the importance of hard work and caring for family. Most importantly they taught us and showed us the meaning of true love. Life wasn’t easy with us three hooligans but together they made it.
Through the years Frank was a teacher, coach, and administrator in multiple schools across Nebraska. Along the way he earned a master’s degree from Chadron State College and a Specialist Degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Education was his life’s work. Besides his family, his greatest joy in life was working with young people and encouraging and mentoring teachers and fellow administrators.
When Frank wasn’t working, he was spending time with his family. Whether it was hunting and fishing with his boys, taking family vacations where he taught us his love of baseball or the adventures he and Irene went on when they became empty nesters, family was always his priority. As much as he loved being Dad, he enjoyed being Grandpa even more! He was incredibly proud of all his children and grandchildren.
Along with the time spent with family he also taught us through his deep faith in God. He was a devoted Catholic throughout his life. Through the years he served the church as an altar boy in his younger years and as an adult by being a catechist, lector and EME. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and American Legion and served as the mayor of Spencer, NE for a few years.
Frank left this world on July 25, 2022, to continue his journey. He is survived by his children, Leo Rempp of Spencer, NE, Carol Rempp (significant other Jon Jonas) of Avon, SD, and Tom Rempp of Crawford, NE; his granddaughters, Taylor Rempp (fiancé CJ Anderson) and Kodie Rempp; grandson, Ben Cruickshank; daughter-in-law, Kerri Rempp; sister-in-law, Leonita Lasley; brother-in-law, James Nelson; and nephews, Bryan, Michael, Guy, Charles and niece Mary.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene (Nelson); his parents, Walter and Cecelia (Bride) Pike and Camille (Bride) and George Rempp; his in-laws, Thomas and Emma (Trimble) Nelson; and several very beloved dogs.
Friends and family are invited to join the family for a luncheon at Sacred Heart Parish Center following the burial.
Memorials may be made to the Spencer Fire and Rescue or sent to the family for future designation.
