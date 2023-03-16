Donna L. Lee, age 77 of Mission Hill, SD passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, surrounded by family at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Donna Lee Lee was born on February 15, 1946, to Marvin and Regina (Healy) Schimmel, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 2:25 am
She grew up and attended school in Salem, graduating in 1964. Donna married the love of her life, Larry Lee, in November 1964. Donna and Larry had 4 beautiful children. LaRae (Donna) Lee, Volin, Lonny (Shelly) Lee, Volin, Mike (Toni) Lee, Yankton, and Robyn (Nathan) Stolz, Yankton. Also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donna spent 32 years working at Gurney’s, in Yankton, SD. In her spare time, you could find Donna outside in the garden, camping, or spending quality time with the grandkids.
Donna left behind a sister and brother-in-law (Jean and Don Schultz, Yankton), three children, 16 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Donna was proceeded in death by her mother and father (Marvin and Regina), husband (Larry), son (Lonny).
Visitation will be Sunday, March 19th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday March 20th, at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, SD with visitation beginning one hour prior to services, with Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Irene, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 17, 2023
