Joseph H. Hejl, age 98 of Yankton, SD passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lesterville, SD with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery at Lesterville with Military Graveside Rites conducted by Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the SDARNG Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture service and Holy Rosary. Visitation will resume for one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family wishing to participate through live streaming of Joe’s services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Joseph H. Hejl was born March 13, 1922 in Lesterville, SD to Fred & Rose (Nedved) Hejl. He attended Wilson School #54 and graduated from the 8th grade. He remained on the farm to help his parents. On January 19, 1945 he was drafted into the Army in World War II and trained in Fort McClellan, AL. On June 20, 1945 he was sent to the Philipine Islands where he worked as a Switchboard Operator. On December 6, 1946 he received his Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant in Fort Hood, WA. Joseph then returned to farming. On September 30, 1948 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Horacek at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, SD. They farmed for 40 years. Joseph worked part time for Bob Steinback Feed Store and Ben Peterka Carpentry. He also worked for 11 years at the ASCS on the tree plant planting project. Following his retirement, Joe and Dorothy took many bus tours over several years.
Joseph was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church in Lesterville, SD where he rang the bell for 13 years, a lifetime member of the VFW in Yankton, SD and the Czech Heritage Society of Tabor.
Joseph is survived by his wife Dorothy of Yankton, SD; his children: Ruth (Ken) Giedd of Colome, SD, Irene Wolf of Sioux Falls, SD, Roger (Angie) Hejl of Yankton, SD, Monica (Bill) Dwyer of Yankton, SD and Barbara Malnati of Stillwater, MN; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred and Wesley Hejl; sister, Adeline Pesek; parents, Fred and Rose Hejl; and great-granddaughter, Alexa McKenzie.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 29, 2020
