Mary Ann Williams, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Discovery Church in Yankton with Pastor Cory Kitch officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Steve Stuen, Mark Rausch, John Yaggie, Jason Winterringer, Gerald Rempfer and Tim Starr.
Mary Ann Williams was born April 19, 1945, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Lloyd and Alveria (Biesman) Coulson. She attended Willowdale and Utica Grove schools. At the age of ten her dad died and Mary took over helping raise her brother and sister. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1963. She then went to Sioux Falls to attend Nettleton Commercial College for Secretarial courses. She returned to Yankton and worked for Human Services Center in the rehab department. On September 17, 1965, she married Ken Williams and they moved to Sioux Falls where Ken worked for Northern States Power Company for 13 years. Mary worked at Morrels in the office. They then moved to Monticello, Minnesota for one and a half years and then back to Sioux Falls. They moved to Yankton to take care of Ken’s dad after his heart surgery. Mary worked at First Bankcard Center for 22 years.
Mary was a devoted and caring wife, caring for Ken after he was disabled. Mary enjoyed traveling and camping in God’s beautiful creation. She was a member of Discovery Church in Yankton, where she enjoyed attending bible studies, socializing and playing cards with the church ladies. Her belief in God also took her on mission trips to both the Ukraine and the Virgin Islands.
Survivors include her two sons: Bradley (Michelle Wysuph) Williams of Piedmont, South Dakota and Brian (Stephanie) Williams of Black Hawk, South Dakota; grandson, Axel; brother, Steve (Connie) Stuen of Yankton; two sisters: Judy Shelburg of Yankton and Donna (Mark) Rausch of Yankton; brother-in-law, Cliff (Lindy) Williams of Irene, South Dakota; two sisters-in-law: Dee Williams of Mission Hill, South Dakota and Lorie Coulson of Longmont, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ken Williams on December 8, 2019; brother, David; and brother-in-law, Keith.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 12, 2020
