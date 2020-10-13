Jonette K. Anson, 60, of Yankton passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Due to the COVID restrictions at the time of Jonette’s death, the family could not have a public gathering for her. Therefore, a Celebration of Jonette’s life will be from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at The Lodge at Lewis and Clark Resort, 43496 Shore Drive in Yankton. Food and drinks will be provided and please bring any pictures of Jonette that you would like to share.
The Wintz & Ray Funeral Home of Yankton is handling arrangements.
