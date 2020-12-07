Erwin Hansen, age 76, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services was at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial will be in the Frankfort Cemetery in rural Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Matthew Erdmann, Ryan Adams, Tyler Adams, Cristian Slate, Derek Hoffman and Ean Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Keith Erdmann, Doug Jansen, Jonathan Jansen and Christian Jansen.
Erwin was born December 31, 1943 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Viggo and Edith (Zbornik) Hansen. He grew up on a farm near Verdel, NE and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1962. On August 28, 1965, Erwin married Marlys Mikkelsen. He farmed in the Verdel area until 1974, when they moved to Crofton, NE. He then drove truck for many years and also worked as a farmhand. They were divorced in 1984. On June 14, 1986, Erwin married Kathleen (Conway) Adams. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and Erwin worked at Wortmann Dairy Farm, The Box Company, JC Penney and Shurco until his health forced him to retire. Erwin was a cowboy at heart. He loved horses, old Western movies, Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. He also enjoyed 57 Chevys, watching football, traveling, and working in his garden. Erwin was an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Yankton. He was a very hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Erwin had a quiet demeanor, was very easy going, and had a kind heart. Above all, he loved being around his family and they were the most important thing in his life.
Erwin is survived by his wife, Kathy Hansen of Yankton; two children, Lorraine (Keith) Erdmann of Mesa, AZ and Julie (Doug) Jansen of Everett, WA; three step children: Roger Adams of Yankton, Richard (Michelle) Adams of Mission Hill, SD and Robert Adams of Yankton; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Earl (Lorinda) Hansen of Bloomfield, NE and Vernon (Joan) Hansen of Norfolk, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Erwin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Hansen; granddaughter, Ariana Erdmann; sister and brother-in-law, Irene Dennis Von Seggern; and two siblings in infancy, Jack and Nancy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 8, 2020
