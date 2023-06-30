John McCuin

On June 24, 2023, our beloved husband and father unexpectedly passed into the presence of Jesus, leaving behind an enormous, vacant space. Loved by one and all, John was an extrovert with a wonderful sense of humor and the ability to make friends with just about anybody. Known for his generous nature and the willingness to pitch in and help, he loved his friends and family well with acts of service and quality time.
In periods of his life, John has worked as a cook, a sous chef, a camera man, a technical director and editor for television news. Overnight guests were greeted with amazing breakfasts, magnificent dinners, witty conversation and stories about what happens inside TV sports. He loved motorcycles, boating, nature, and campfires. The ultimate caretaker, he did all the background work and we just showed up for the fun and fellowship.
Known as “Johnny Mac,” he worked in the sports television world for over 40 years. His credits include multiple Emmy award wins as well as participation in Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe red carpet shows, Super Bowls, NBA and NHL playoffs, Major League Baseball, and Monday Night Football. Despite all the hoopla of the celebrity sports scene, he hated travel and longed to be home with his family. We thank the Lord for his years of early retirement when we got to eat and sleep in the same house with him.
Johnny leaves behind a beloved wife, Debbi, and his precious daughter, Sahara Rae and her husband, Corey Hunhoff and precious son, Tanner McCuin. As a man of great faith and belief in Jesus as his Lord and Savior, we are blessed to know he has now been reunited with his dear mother, Mary McCuin and his sister Patty, as well as a host of aunties, uncles and grandparents.
A true celebration of this beautiful man will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family would love to have you come by to visit prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 p.m., and welcomes you to stay afterwards to share stories and food with us in the hospitality center.
Commented