John McCuin

John McCuin

On June 24, 2023, our beloved husband and father unexpectedly passed into the presence of Jesus, leaving behind an enormous, vacant space. Loved by one and all, John was an extrovert with a wonderful sense of humor and the ability to make friends with just about anybody. Known for his generous nature and the willingness to pitch in and help, he loved his friends and family well with acts of service and quality time.

In periods of his life, John has worked as a cook, a sous chef, a camera man, a technical director and editor for television news. Overnight guests were greeted with amazing breakfasts, magnificent dinners, witty conversation and stories about what happens inside TV sports. He loved motorcycles, boating, nature, and campfires. The ultimate caretaker, he did all the background work and we just showed up for the fun and fellowship.