Roy LaVerne Kokesh, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Josh Lamers officiating and military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Burial will be at a later date in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Roy Kokesh was one of six children born to Thomas and Minnie (Bucholz) Kokesh on June 4, 1930, in Wagner, South Dakota. He grew up and attended school in Wagner. He was then drafted into the United States Army where he served his country during the Korean War. He returned to South Dakota and married Karen G. Mudder on December 2, 1956. They moved to Denver, Colorado, for a few years and then moved to Yankton, South Dakota. Roy worked as a welder for Morgen Manufacturing and later worked nights at Gurney’s Seed and Nursery. He then worked as a groundskeeper at the Human Services Center and part time at Hillcrest Country Club. He married Karen L. Wright in 1985 and lived in several states including Colorado, Arkansas and Arizona. After Karen passed away, Roy moved back to Yankton in 2001. He later married Leona Schmoll and they lived in Yankton for many years. They moved to Vermillion, South Dakota, for a few years and after Leona passed away Roy moved back to Yankton.
Roy loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed working on cars and small engine repair. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his seven children: Larry Kokesh of Lakewood, Colorado; Virginia Montesrin of Yankton, South Dakota; Douglas Kokesh of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dennis (Tammy) Kokesh of Yankton; Allen (Kristi) Kokesh of Yankton; Timothy (Jennifer) Kokesh of Chandler, Arizona and Jaime Kokesh of Yankton; 24 grandchildren: Josh, Sarah, Rachael, Kristine, Doug Jr., Jon, Dan, Zach, Jake, Karissa, Kristopher, Chaz, Tom, Anna, Tim Jr., Lilly, Hailey, Aurora, Destiny, Ashley, Amber, Andrea, Abby and Gabby; 34 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives: Karen G., Karen L. and Leona; grandson, Allen Kokesh Jr.; two brothers: Lewie and Raymond; and three sisters: Lilly, Sylvia and Mamie.
