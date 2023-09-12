Roy Kokesh

Roy LaVerne Kokesh, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, September 8, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Josh Lamers officiating and military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Burial will be at a later date in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.