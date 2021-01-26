Danny R. Roth, age 64, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Danny Ray Roth was born on September 16, 1956 in Sioux Falls, SD to Reuben and Florence (Nelson) Roth. Danny grew up doing chores and working hard on the family farm in the Salem area of rural South Dakota. Danny moved to the Yankton area with his family when he was 10 years old, and soon applied the work ethic he learned from his parents on the farm by starting to land jobs in Yankton. He first landed jobs at the Drive-Inn movie theatre and the Dakota movie theatre which sustained him until he graduated from Yankton Senior High School in 1974. Later, he worked as a gas station attendant at Champlain’s, which financed his pride and joy — a 1968 Red Chevelle. Later, Danny began his 34-year career working for the City of Yankton, where he contributed to the safety, maintenance and development of Yankton’s infrastructure. He remained a loyal, hardworking civil servant until his retirement in 2013.
When younger, Danny enjoyed fishing & hunting, boating, camping, working on cars and participating in the local race clubs. Throughout his life, he dedicated much of his time to his friends and family, and during retirement took several trips to the Oregon coast where he enjoyed nature, whale-watching, and taking in the occasional bonfire. An avid NASCAR fan, Danny always cheered on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and was always quick to talk racing and anything related to hotrods. However, he was also a quick study on history, politics, science and current events. His spicy temperament could only be rivaled by his generous heart.
Danny’s survivors include his sister, Judy Hansen of Yankton; brother, Reuben (Kathy) Roth of Brookings, SD; nieces, Jodi (Paul) Smith of Yankton and Pamela Roth of Brookings; four great nieces and nephews; and special godchildren.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Florence; brother, Richard; brother-in-law, James Hansen; and his grandparents.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 27, 2021
