Wayne “Bud” Jepsen, age 95, of Gayville, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at The Gardens at Winsted, Minnesota after a long and well lived life.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Danish Cemetery in rural Gayville, South Dakota with Pastors Ben and Kristen Eisele officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Wayne “Bud” Hans Augustav Jepsen was born at home in Yankton County, South Dakota on July 23, 1925 to Jeppe Hans Jepsen and Emily “Emma” Edna Boyles. After graduating from Gayville High School in 1943, Bud went on to become a successful farmer and livestock producer. He was also an award-winning Pioneer seed dealer and yield producer. He was an active life-long member of the Elks Lodge. Bud was a member of the Danish Lutheran Church in rural Gayville until its closure and then moved his membership to the Gayville Lutheran Church.
On May 20, 1945, Bud married Glennys Elizabeth Bye. The two went on to have two children, Craig and Eugene “Gene”, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Together, they celebrated 75 wedding anniversaries. After retirement, Bud continued to help on the family farm south of Gayville, offering not only his advice based on his years of well-earned wisdom but also physical help well after his 90th birthday. Bud, along with Glennys, cultivated their own small “farm” garden at their home in Gayville which produced vegetables plentiful enough to share with family and friends. They completed countless puzzles, remained active in the church and community and helped each other navigate an ever-changing world.
Bud is survived by his wife, Glennys Jepsen of Hutchinson, MN; son, Craig (Sara) Jepsen of Hutchinson, MN; daughter-in-law, Lori Lee Jepsen of Gayville; brother Johnie Jepsen of Gayville; four grandchildren: Gary (Shannon) Jepsen, Cheri (Lynn) Maier, Becky (Nick) Datzov, and Emily (Jon) Koehler; eight great grandchildren: Brayden, Gavyn and Dawsyn Jepsen, Caden Yost, Heather and Lexi Maier, Evie Koehler and Viktor Datzov; nieces, Maryetta Doss, Chris Kyte and Cindy Jepsen; and a nephew, Stephen Davis.
Bud was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Jepsen; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Dave Davis; infant brother, Joseph Jepsen; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Jepsen.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be directed to Gayville Lutheran Church, 307 Washington Street in Gayville, SD 57031.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 28, 2021
