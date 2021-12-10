Maynard Gunn, age 92, of Scotland, passed away on December 10, 2021, at the Scotland Good Samaritan Society from cancer.
A memorial service with military honors will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Maynard Robert Gunn was born November 8, 1929, to Frank and Emma (Grosz) Gunn at their farm home SE of Scotland, SD, the eighth of ten children. He was baptized at home on April 20, 1930, by Rev. A.J. Holland. He sang in the school choir, graduating from Scotland High School on May 15, 1947.
Maynard enlisted in the Navy on October 20, 1948, and served aboard the USS Floyd B. Parks DD 884, head of a destroyer group. He loved to tell stories about his navy years, often saying his first year in the navy was like a year-long vacation, stopping at most of the islands in the Pacific. When the Korean War started, the Parks served as a plane guard to aircraft carriers in the Tonkin Gulf. Maynard’s duty was to watch the gauges for the ships boilers. Since this wasn’t very exciting duty, he hammered a ring out of a fifty-cent piece. His bunk was under one of the big guns and every night when he went to bed he had to clean off the paint chips. He was discharged on October 2, 1952, as a Boilerman Third Class. He enjoyed attending reunions with fellow shipmates of the Parks.
He was united in marriage to Marilyn Nielson on September 27, 1954, in Canton, SD. Following their marriage, they lived on a farm SE of Scotland, across the lake from where he grew up.
Maynard was confirmed as an adult at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland on April 17, 1968, by Rev. Don Salberg. Maynard farmed his whole life and loved to trap, hunt, fish, play guitar and sing. He owned and flew a p11 super cub with his brother Jerry. Marilyn and Maynard wintered in Parker, AZ for 18 years where he loved to attend flea markets and estate sales. He was a life member of the Paul Grossheusch Post 2966 in Scotland.
Left to cherish his memory are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn in 2007, brothers (sisters-in-law) Finn (Mary), Howard (Beulah), Donald (Dawn) and Jerry; sisters (brothers-in-law) Marilyn (Gerald) Dutscher, Marguerite (Glenn) Stevenson, Doris (George) Novak, Eileen (Harold) Bardahl and Violet (John) Sabatka.
