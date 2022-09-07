Daniel Benson Sep 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Benson, 41, of Hurley, passed away of an apparent heart attack on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg.Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Hurley. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the church with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Elementary School Secretary - Crofton Community School Sep 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCedar County Woman Arrested After Escape, PursuitKevin StormHauger Named New YAA DirectorCarolyn RoubideauxWagner Couple Sentenced In Child’s DeathGlen TaggartStewart’s Sensory SchoolingSeeking A DCI ChiefDaily Record: ArrestsNebraska Angler Hooks Into Fossil West Of Yankton Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (84)Letter: ‘Enough Is Enough’ (78)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)The FBI, Trump And The Need For Patience (29)Biden’s Solution For High Gas Prices (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Human Embryology (14)Letter: How Democracies End (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Insulin Cap: Why Is There Resistance? (10)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Letter: Speed Limit Issues (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Bridges To Remember (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Letter: Senseless Deaths (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: Call to Arms, Part I (1)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
