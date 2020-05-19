Elizabeth Norvell, 92, of Laurel, Nebraska, died peacefully at her home May 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Due to current COVID-19 health-care measures, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family members on Friday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel with the Rev. Matthew Quanbeck officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the Laurel cemetery. The family invites you to view the service via a livestream feed at www.laurelulc.org/live-stream.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Commented