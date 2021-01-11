LeRoy Anthony Beste, age 83, of Wynot, Nebraska died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation with his body present will be on Tuesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services at church.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers are Dale Driver, Tim Burbach, Terry Burbach, Terry Gowery, Danny Koch, and Dave Koch.
LeRoy was born on April 17, 1937 in Yankton, South Dakota to Gustave and Laura Beste. He was raised with his sister, Anne, on the family farm east of Wynot in area called Brooky Bottom. LeRoy graduated from Wynot High School in 1954. He stayed at home and farmed with his dad. LeRoy married Sally Burbach on June 28, 1960 in Bow Valley, Nebraska and they lived and farmed on the Beste homestead. LeRoy and Sally moved into Wynot, Nebraska in May 2019. Due to declining health, LeRoy entered Park View Haven Nursing Home in November 2018.
He was a member of the Rural Fire Board and served several years on the Wynot Public School Board. As President of the School Board, he was afforded the privilege of signing and handing each of his children their high school diplomas. LeRoy’s passion was riding motorcycles of which he and Sally enjoyed together while logging in several thousand miles.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Sally of Wynot; four children Sue Ellen Beste of Minneapolis, Jane (Robert) Lewton of Sturgis, Jeff (Teri) Beste of Dallas, and Pam Beste and fiancé Rodney Rohde of Emerson; two grandchildren Paige Bennett and fiancé Tanner Johnson of Dakota Dunes, and Grant Beste of Yankton; 4 step grandchildren Tera Kinney, Taylor Fleer, Melissa Percy and Jesse Lewton; 1 great grandchild Vincent LeRoy Johnson; several great step grandchildren; and sister Anne (Darrell) Driver of Wynot.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gustave and Laura Beste; son Russ Beste, and father in law father and mother in law Werner and Marjorie Burbach.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 12, 2021
