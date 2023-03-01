Thomas (Tom) Hohenthaner

Thomas Guy (Tom) Hohenthaner, 63, died suddenly February 6, 2023, in Alexandria, VA.
He was born in Yankton, SD, the historical territorial capital of Dakota Territory and a place he would fondly describe to anyone who would listen as the “Mother City of the Dakotas located in God’s Country.”
Tom was a deeply dedicated, generous, considerate, cheerful, wickedly funny, intelligent man who embraced collaboration, inclusion and integrity in all aspects of his life. Above all, Tom was extraordinarily kind.
One of his passions was the art of Bonsai. It has been said to be a master of the art, one must kill 1,000 trees. He made great progress toward achieving this goal over the years, but never quite attained it. For a time he was a docent at the National Bonsai Museum at the National Arboretum in Washington and was allowed to work on trees in the collection.
Another passion was his love of big band and swing music, or for that matter, most any music played on a saxophone. He played the sax himself in high school and college, but failed to keep up with it in later life such, that he was uncomfortable playing for anyone but himself, and even that upset him a bit. One of his greatest unachieved goals was to conduct a “big band.”
To honor his family’s military service Tom became a charter member and the first Commander of the revived Washington DC Post 8 Sons of the American Legion. He participated in laying wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery, and he often took visitors to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Tom could quote flag etiquette from memory.
Tom also enjoyed kitten fostering, history, respectful politics, cooking, gardening, traveling, Halloween, friends, family, and his work.
He graduated from Yankton High School and was awarded his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Philosophy from the University of South Dakota where he was a University Scholar. Later, he graduated from Mr. Jefferson’s Law School at the University of Virginia.
Tom first worked for U.S. Senator Larry Pressler where his initial assignment was to advise the senator on housing, small business, banking and tax matters. He then served as legislative director before becoming chief counsel for two Senate Committees, the Senate Committee on Small Business, where he was also staff director, and, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, where he was also deputy chief of staff.
He left the Hill in the late 1990s to practice law specializing in the financing of large-scale energy infrastructure projects in the United States, Latin America, Asia and Canada. He did so, bringing either new or improved electricity service to millions of people.
He ended his career as Acting Vice President, General Counsel for the Millennium Challenge Corporation. He provided counsel to MCC’s Board of Directors and senior management on legal and policy matters and oversaw attorney support for MCC programs and operations. He served in a number of roles over 16 years within MCC’s Office of General Counsel.
Tom is survived in this world by his wife and guiding light Diann (Urban), his sister Dotty Wohletz (Jack), brother Mike Hohenthaner, sister-in-law Shari Westerman, and an amazing collection of nieces, nephews of both the first and second generation, as well as his beloved cats Jack, August and Harper. He was preceded into the next dance by his parents Edward and Leola Hohenthaner, brother William Hohenthaner, sister Ann Hohenthaner, sister-in-law Luci Hohenthaner, and nephew Jeff Hohenthaner.
Tom and Diann established the Dr. Michael P. Roche Distinguished Teaching Award at the University of South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the fund supporting this award at: https://www.usdalumni.com/give-back/give-now/in-honor. Where the form asks for “gift information,” enter “other” and then enter “Dr. Michael P Roche Distinguished Teaching Award.”
Few men have walked this earth who were as kind and loving as Tom. We miss him dearly. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 2, 2023
