Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker age 94 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Becker, Tim Dresden, Maggie Fleming, Laura Noecker, Corey Hochstein, and Mike Coughlin. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Dorothy Murray, Betty Klanderud, Russ Hochstein, Deb Grube, Sue Becker, Sheila Hochstein, Scott McCaw, Kenny & Sandy Bohlken, Max Rossiter, John Freeman, Jenny Sage, Paul Steffen, Dixie Fischer, Kelly & Deb Konken, Karil & Mike Adams, Charlie Fleming, Dudley & Linda Fleming, Shar Bartz, Gayle & Barb Hochstein, Tom & Sue Lange, Myron & Diane Riddle, Bob & Angel Ausdemore, Bob & Jan Bottolfsen, Robin Pearson, Tom & Barb Cobler, Jeff Arens, Burnell Herbolsheimer, Dennis Dendinger, Renee Couflin, and countless others who touched her life.
Dorothy F. “Tootie” was born on November 6, 1926 in Hartington, Nebraska to Arthur and Mary Jane (Jones) Bond. She grew up in Wynot, NE until she was a teenage, at which time she moved to Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public School in 1946. Tootie married Joseph Bernard Noecker on August 23, 1949. To this marriage four children were born: Mike, Tom, John, and Lori. Tootie worked in various businesses in downtown Hartington. She started the legendary “Tooties Tavern” in 1967. She ran a successful business until she sold it in 1985. After selling her bar, Tootie went on to care for several elderly people in their homes.
She was a lifelong member of the Hartington VFW Auxiliary since 1946 and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Tootie loved baking with her grandchildren, playing cards with friends, and especially enjoyed visits with all her friends who came to her home. She always opened her home to anyone in need.
Tootie is survived by her three children Mike (Judy) Noecker of Norfolk, NE, Tom Noecker of Yankton, SD, Lori (Monte) Pearson of Phoenix, AZ; 13 grandchildren Jason, Crystal, Courtney, Zachary, Marche, Amanda, Jennifer, Karissa, Miya, Jacko, Patrick, James, and Abby; 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur & Mary Bond; son John on 4/14/1978; and a brother Art Bond.
The family suggests that masks are strongly recommended and will be provided at church.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 5, 2021
