Virgil D. Flaugh, age 91 of Coleridge, Nebraska and previously of rural Hartington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Virgil was born June 13, 1929 to Ray and Florence (Collier) Flaugh of rural Hartington. Virgil attended country school until the eight-grade and then attended high school in Hartington for a week. He decided it was more meaningful to him to stay home and help his father on the farm. As a young man, Virgil made his choice to obey and follow God’s plan for him.
Virgil began farming with his father Ray and a brother Ralph, raising hogs, cattle, and farming the land. Virgil married Ruth Conners on February 11, 1952 in Laramie, Wyoming. Four children were born and they were raised on a farm southwest of Hartington. Virgil was never afraid to work and made it enjoyable for those working alongside him. He enjoyed and felt it important to attend the annual church conventions with his family. Virgil and Ruth served God faithfully all their years. They always enjoyed entertaining their many dear friends and family where Virgil many times shared his comical, kind, and witty sense of humor. His faithful spirit and sensible advice will be missed by many.
Virgil is survived by one daughter Patty (Darrell) Doering of Conrad, Montana, son Rodney (Deb) Flaugh of rural Hartington, daughter in-law Debbie Flaugh of Washington, son-in-law Dexter Ellis of Sioux Center, Iowa, sister June (John) Weber of Plainview, Nebraska, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth on November 8, 2020 at the age of 92, daughter Eva Ellis, son Douglas, two brothers Ralph and Donny, and sister LaVaughn Larson.
