Memorial services for Eugene Jensen, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
A celebration of life will follow the service in Yankton at the Elks Lodge from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, with his wife by his side. He is finally at peace after struggling with health complications throughout the past decade.
Eugene “Gene” Leland Jensen, son of Alfred and Anne (Jensen) Jensen, was born on April 2, 1945, on the family farmstead northwest of Bloomfield, Nebraska. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1963, he volunteered for the draft and did basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Gene went to Fort Lead, Virginia and then to Fort Knox, Kentucky. In July of 1966, he boarded a ship in San Francisco for a thirty-day voyage to Bangkok, Thailand. From there, Gene spent nine months as a supply clerk for the 809 Engineers Unit at the border between Thailand and Cambodia.
After being discharged from the Army in February of 1967, Gene returned to the family farm. Realizing that working the family farm was not for him, Gene worked part-time for the US Postal Service from 1969 to 1973. During the early 70’s, he owned and operated the following businesses in Bloomfield: Gene’s Shoe and Repair Shop, Gene’s Clothing Corral, and Gene’s Bottle Shop. In 1976, Gene started the Cork “N Bottle in Yankton, which is still in operation today.
On October 5, 2012, Gene married Debra (Wiederrich) Reiner at Tyndall, South Dakota. Together, they enjoyed boating and traveling to Vail, Colorado, where they spent many hours enjoying the company of great friends. Gene also spent many hours golfing at Hillcrest Country Club in Yankton and on other beautiful golf courses with his golfing buddies. Gene was an avid water and snow skier. He was also a current and/or past member of the following organizations: Elks Lodge, Yankton Optimist, Hillcrest Country Club, and the VFW.
Family members who cherish his memory are his wife, Deb; step-sons, Neil (Julia Lehmann) and their daughter, Alexandra and Forrest (Abbie Walsh) and their sons, Ryder Walsh, Nash and Crue Reiner; brother, Jerry Jensen; sister-in-law, DeLaine Jensen; niece, Dee Muessel and her children, Evan and Lauryn; nephew, Darren (Becky) Jensen; nephew, Scott (Shannon) Jensen; great-niece, Karly (Collin) Konopasek and their daughters Cady and baby girl soon arriving.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Allen Jensen; niece, Jylie Jensen; and sister-in-law, Barb Jensen.
Gene held a firm belief that the youth of our community are the leaders of our future. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial money will be directed toward any number of youth sporting organizations in the Yankton area.
