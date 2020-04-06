Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Fiedler, age 74, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father and family Friday, April 3, 2020. She had been in the loving care of Avera Sacred Heart nurses, her doctor, loving husband Jim and family for 21 days.
Kathy was born on the family farm near Fordyce, NE to Otto and Clara “Mauch” Jilg Sunday, November 11, 1945. Kathy was the sixth of seven children. She was baptized, had her first communion and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE. Her family moved to Yankton when she was 14, but she continued her contact with her grade school classmates from St. Boniface Parochial school the remainder of her life. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in 1964. She was married shortly after graduation and was blessed with four children whom she loved dearly. Her children remember her for the way their needs and desires were always first and foremost in her efforts as a caring mother. She frequently had oven fresh cookies or homemade oven fresh buttered bread for them after school. Her first marriage ended while she was in Colorado. She had worked in various retail stores in the Denver Metro area until June 1997 when she met and married James “Jim” Fiedler. They moved to Indianapolis, IN where they lived until 2007 when they neared retirement at which time they moved to Springfield, SD where they lived at the time of her passing. She truly enjoyed being back in the area with her many family members and friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Karen Warren and Jolene Buckman and her beloved daughter, Brenda (Nate) Grant.
She leaves behind those who shared in her wonderful smile, caring way and unconditional love: her husband of 23 years Jim Fielder, Springfield, SD; son Robert Thomas, Parker, CO; daughter Becky Anderson, Elizabeth, CO; son Brad (Camille) Thomas Fruita, CO; step-daughter Andrea Labek, Denver, CO and Adam (Sylvia) Labek of Yankton, SD; 9 grandchildren Kaycee Grant, Branden Johnson, Preston (Savanna) Johnson, Mackenzie (Daniel) Giner-Gomez, Marissa Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Zach Thomas, Connor Thomas and Tauriel Labek; 4 great-grandchildren, Larissa, Itzel, Peyton, Slayden and a fifth on the way. Kathy is also survived by many nephews and nieces whom she dearly enjoyed; her surviving brothers and sisters Maryellen (Charlie) Maly, Rod “Nina” Jilg, Diane (Ned) Gobel, Doug (Diane) Jilg; also long time special friend Charlene Johnson plus many other classmates and friends.
Service for celebrating Kathy’s life will be held when present health issues are no longer a problem.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
