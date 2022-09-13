Linda Lou Swenson, age 77 of Yankton, SD passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A celebration of life is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Yankton. Inurnment will be in the Yankton City Cemetery.
Linda was born Tuesday, February 27, 1945, to Elvin and Alice (Patient) Sonnabend in Comfrey, Minnesota. She was a graduate of Butterfield Odin Public School. Linda married Dwain D. Swenson, November 30, 1968, in Butterfield, MN.
Linda worked for 13 years at Tony’s Pizza Service in Salina, KS. She retired from Vishay Dale Electronics Inc.
Linda enjoyed playing games on her computer, especially crossword and word search puzzles. She collected owl knickknacks. Whenever possible she and her husband would go for a drive in the Lake Yankton area. She treasured time with family and friends. Linda was feisty, outspoken, colorful and warm hearted. She had a great love for her family.
Linda is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Dwain; three children, daughter, Lynnette (Robert) Santiago, son, Michael (Laura) Swenson and daughter, Michelle (Dan) Larsen; brother, Glenn (Rhonda) Sonnabend; brother, Keith (Pat) Sonnabend; grandchildren, Brandon Swenson, Whitley Walker, Andrew Swenson, Mathew Santiago, Dalton Swenson, Trinity Swenson and Charlotte Larsen; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Rock, Dominick Swenson, Adalynn Swenson and Maddox Swenson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elvin Sonnabend; mother, Alice Sonnabend and son, Andrew Webster.
Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Linda Swenson.
Commented