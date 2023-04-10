Gerald Mace, 74, passed away on April 6, 2023, after a 1½-year battle with cancer.
At Gerald’s request no services will be held.
Gerald “Jerry” Mace Sr. was born January 10th, 1949, in Yankton, SD, to Ervin and Margaret (Cook) Mace. Jerry married Marilyn Drapeau and had two sons, Mike and Jerry Jr. Along with this union were 4 stepchildren, Jerome, Regina, Valerie and Roberta. Jerry loved them as his own.
In 1996, while working construction in O’Neill, NE, he met Cindy Milner. They eventually moved to Yankton and started a family with the birth of twins Dakota and Dylan Mace.
Jerry worked construction most of his adult life. He was a commercial framer. He taught Mike and Jerry Jr. the business and was proud to work alongside of them. He worked for Jarco Builders out of Sioux City, IA, at the time of his retirement.
After retirement, he traveled with Dakota and Dylan to every bowling tournament they bowled in across the state. He was known as their “coach.” He was so proud of their accomplishments and their work ethic.
During the latter part of his retirement, he babysat for three of his grandchildren: Kristopher, Khloe and Kennedy. They were the true love of his life. He smiled at them until the very end. They will greatly miss Grandpa.
Jerry will be missed by Cindy, Dakota (Dylan), Dylan Mace all of Yankton. Mike Mace, Roberta and Regina of Kansas City; Sisters, Mary Kelley of Hawarden, IA, Leann McGraw of Sioux Falls, Stephanie Orozco Sioux City, IA; sister-in-law Gerri Otteman of Yankton; brothers Ervin Mace Jr. (Tiffany) of Brandon, SD, Leo Mace of Sioux City, IA, Travis Mace of Neligh, NE, Cindy’s family (in-laws) Bill and Carolyn Milner of Atkinson, NE, Sheri and Steve Edmisten of Bloomfield, NE, Bill and Sonja Milner of Grand Junction, CO, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alan, Ed and Donald Mace, children Jerry Jr., Jerome and Valerie.
Jerry was a grumpy old man that had “the look” you were scared of, and that’s why people loved him. He did not hesitate to tell you what he thought. As requested by Jerry, there will be no services as he hated funerals. He said, “Why would I go to theirs? They ain’t coming to mine.” He hated funeral luncheons even worse and directed Dylan to “tell people to go home and eat their own damn food.”
He will be missed by many.
Fly High, Jerry.
A private family gathering was held Monday night for family.
Cards and Memorials may be sent to the family.
