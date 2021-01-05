Robert “Bob” Joseph Fullenkamp, 78, of Yankton died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home.
Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with Fr. Jerome Ranek officiating. Burial will be in Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion.
Bob was born on Oct. 23, 1942 in Yankton to Joseph Henry and Margaret Eva (Hacecky) Fullenkamp. “The Country Boy” grew up in Burbank and lived on the family farm. He graduated from Vermillion High School and went on to achieve a BS in Pharmacy from SDSU in 1965. He married his “City Girl” soulmate Jeanne Iverson, who “put a spell on him” on Sept. 21, 1963 in Vermillion. Bob and Jeanne were married for 44 fun-filled, adventurous years.
Bob had a long, fulfilling career within the healthcare and technology industries. He was a natural born leader, excelling in many roles including Chief Information Officer at CNA Surety. In later years, Bob returned to healthcare as a pharmacist at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls until his retirement in 2015.
Bob was a steward of the land. You could find him wearing a bandana, driving his tractor and maintaining his hilltop above Lewis and Clark Lake. Bob was also an avid sports fan. He never missed a Duke Blue Devils basketball game and enjoyed attending Iowa State football games with his life-long friend Denny. Most of all he loved spending time with his six grandkids introducing them to rock and roll and entertaining them with endless jokes and stories.
Bob was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a force of nature in all our lives and will be dearly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, parents Joe and Marge, sister Margie Ann and nephew Darin Kohles.
Bob is survived by his children: Patrick and Melany Fullenkamp of Elkhorn, Neb.; Connel Fullenkamp and Karen Romines of Durham, N.C.; Elizabeth Fullenkamp of Yankton; Quinn and Lisa Fullenkamp of Waunakee, Wis.; twin sister and brother-in-law: Mary Kay and Buck Baker of Damascus, Ore.; brother and sister-in-law: Jon and Cyndie Fullenkamp of Del Mar, Calif.; brother in law and sister in law Clark Iverson and Donna Piazza of Minneapolis Minn; brother in law and sister in law Scott and Julia Iverson of Vermillion; and his grandchildren: Tyson Dunbar, Emma and Chloe Fullenkamp, and Sigfried, Minna, and Thilo Fullenkamp; and seven nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to House of Mary Shrine, 142 Drees Dr., Yankton, SD 57078.
Due to the current health situation, a celebration of Bob’s life will be held later this summer.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the service. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 6, 2021
