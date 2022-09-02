Glen Warren Taggart, 56, of Wakonda SD passed away Thursday August 25, 2022, at high noon, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday October 2, 2022, at the Wakonda Legion Hall.
Glen was born September 13th, 1965, in Vermillion South Dakota to Alfred and Joyce Taggart. Glen is one of nine siblings. He married the love of his life Tracy on August 28th, 1998, and they had a beautiful life together with their children, Stacie, Arron, and Michael who loved him with everything. Glen worked alongside his best buddies Gari and Bob for many years laying carpet which Glen so loved. Following his career of laying carpet, he took over his favorite mother in law’s position raising the kids at Wakonda school and capturing the hearts of all the teachers. More than anything, Glen loved his family, his wife, and his children; They were his life. He also loved carpentry, traveling, spending time at the river and many hours in his garage with his wife and friends. He could often be found asparagus hunting, listening to music in the garage having winter Tuesday poker nights with the guys — which honestly, he knew Tracy loved more than himself because she got her girl time. Glen loved finding more belongings to add to his personal museum, better known as his “Garage.” Glen was a man of few words but when he did talk, you were either laughing or rolling your eyes. He would want us all to remember that country boys can survive, and most importantly there’s no talking during Wheel of Fortune or Big Brother.
Glen beat cancer with a smile on his face and never stop fighting his battle with ALS. We know he loved the words “Right On” and his sweets, along with way too many peanut butter cookies. Glens love for his family was shown over the years and it certainly showed at Halloween and Christmas as he made sure the house was seen in space and often looked like The Grizzwalds. Glen was so very loved by his family and community and that was shown daily, and by his benefit which he was so very thankful for until the day he took his last breath. Knowing Glen and becoming a friend meant having nicknames. Boy, could he come up with a nickname for some anyone. Glen in return got a nickname for himself by someone very special in his life, Gray Bush, he carried that name with honor and laughter.
Glen will be missed every day, but we can all say he will be remembered with a smile on your face. Tracy, Stacie, Arron, and Michael are so very happy to have been given all the years they were with him and family.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Betsy, brother Mike, and his mother-in-law Neva.
The loving family who will carry Glen in their hearts forever include his wife Tracy, his children Stacie, and special friend Jesse, Arron and Rachel, Michael, and Amy. Steph and Beth. He was blessed with his grandchildren Dylan Skyler, Chance and Kaylee, along with Cody Jersey and Journey. His siblings Bernice, Chuck and Mary, Tom and Rhonda, Leo and Trish, Wally, David — along with so many nieces, nephews, and true friends. He did tolerate in laws, Kelly and Lee, Kristi and Monte, and his words of advice to their wonderful kids — “James They Do Make Bigger Shirts” and Matthew, thank you, you were made to make it — “Stay You.”
Josh gives the wife a break. Cody keeps dancing like no one is watching — “But better start dancing lessons.” Tate “Keep Being You” and “Keep bringing in the laughter to the family.” Hailey “Congrats Doctor to Be.”
Tracy and the Taggart family would like to express their appreciation to everyone that kept us in your thoughts and prayers. It’s been a ride that started August 1st, 2014, and has now ended this chapter as he wanted. Thank you!
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 3, 2022
