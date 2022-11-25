Micah Gene Erickson, 33, of Lennox SD, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Avera McKennan Hospital after a courageous battle with liver disease.
Micah was born on October 21st, 1989, in Sioux Falls SD to his parent Dale Erickson and Tracy Stack (Nelson). Micah attended school in Beresford SD until he graduated in 2008. During his time in school, Micah enjoyed playing football, playing the tuba in band, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends.
After high school, Micah enjoyed being a handyman and working on HVAC with his dad. Micah also enjoyed his time volunteering and going to Shriner events, especially working on the cotton candy machines at the Shrine Circus.
On June 18th, 2011, Micah married the love of his life Adrianne Logue. They resided in Sioux Falls following their marriage and welcomed Eli John (11) in 2012 and Liam Paul (9) in 2013. After moving to Lennox SD in 2016, they welcomed their third son Bennett Dale (4) in 2018. Micah adored his boys and being a “Super Dad”. He loved playing video games with Eli and they shared a love of playing music, especially jamming to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He shared his love of cooking with Liam, especially his shredded chicken enchiladas, and watching the Minnesota Vikings play. Micah and Ben enjoyed watching Peppa Pig for hours, taking selfies and going shopping.
Micah enjoyed all things outdoors and shared that love with his family. Micah and Adrianne looked forward to their yearly camping trips to the Black Hills, to camp and take ATVs off the beaten path with the boys, family and friends. Micah enjoyed trips to the river to fish and have brews around the fire with his dad. Micah also loved cooking s’mores at backyard bonfires, watching Food Network and playing board games with family.
Micah kept in touch with his countless friends from high school, often reminiscing about the “good ole days.” Micah always had a story to tell!
Even after Micah got sick, he maintained his sense of humor, his love for cooking, and most of all, his love for his wife and boys.
The loss of Micah leaves a gaping hole in our hearts. To know him was to love him and to be loved by him. Micah was exceedingly gifted at loving everyone he met, making you feel that love and sharing his love with you. Our lives will never be the same without him.
Micah was preceded in death by, his mom, Tracy, his brother, Kent, Grandmothers Pat and Violet and Grandfathers John and Gene.
Micah is survived by his loving wife Adrianne (Lennox), three beautiful sons Eli, Liam and Bennett, his Father Dale and stepmom Audrey (Beresford), his brother Jake and sister-in-law Orquidea (Boise, ID), his brother-in-law Brett Logue and sister-in-law Stephanie (Libel) Logue (Sioux Falls, SD), his nephew Samuel Logue (Sioux Falls, SD), his mother-in-law and Father-in-law Christine and Bob Logue (Wakonda, SD), Adrianne’s grandparents Joan and Ronnie Huot (Centerville, SD), his aunt and uncle Scott and Sheila (Nelson) White (Madison, SD) and their children Whitney, Chad and Mitchell, his uncle Steve (Badger) Erickson and his daughters Crystal (Erickson) Van Gelder, Melissa Erickson Connolly and Stephanie Erickson, numerous cousins, and too many friends to count.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 26, 2022
