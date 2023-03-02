Ralph Johansen

Ralph Leroy Johansen passed away March 1, 2023, at the Viborg Nursing Home, Viborg SD.
He was born March 15, 1937, to Willie Martin & Olga (Larsen) Johansen on the family farm west of Viborg SD. He attended country school District 82 for 8 years and graduated from Viborg High School in 1955. He was baptized at home and was confirmed at Bang Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Spring Valley Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He often talked about how he and his brother, Robert, had to herd cattle in the road ditches when they were young kids on their tricycles and the never-ending job of pumping water for thirsty cows.
He entered in the U.S. Army in 1955 and served 2 years until 1957 with an honorable discharge. During his time in the Army, he spent 18 months in Germany with the 25th Signal Battalion as a pole lineman. After his discharge from the Army, he worked for the Scandinavian Coop Creamery in Viborg and then Sioux Valley Milk Producers in Sioux Falls. He enjoyed attending army reunions and reminiscing about his Army days.
On March 23, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Eli, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg. In 1962 they moved back to the family farm and started a dairy operation for 46 years together. After they sold the dairy cows, he had stock cows and always made sure they had plenty to eat and a dry place to lay. He was always proud of his cows. Ralph & Anita would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in a couple of weeks.
He is survived by his wife Anita, son Marlin (Tena) Johansen of Viborg; 3 grandchildren, Allen (Amber) Johansen of Worthing SD, Nathan Johansen, and Katelynn Johansen of Viborg; great-grandson Grayson Johansen; sister-in-law Dorothy Johansen of Yankton SD and three nephews Neal, David & Timothy Johansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Betty Johansen, sister Josephine Johansen, brother Robert Johansen and niece Sandra Langeland.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, Rural Viborg, SD from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service is arranged for Monday, March 6, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
