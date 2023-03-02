Ralph Johansen
Courtesy Photo

Ralph Leroy Johansen passed away March 1, 2023, at the Viborg Nursing Home, Viborg SD.

He was born March 15, 1937, to Willie Martin & Olga (Larsen) Johansen on the family farm west of Viborg SD. He attended country school District 82 for 8 years and graduated from Viborg High School in 1955. He was baptized at home and was confirmed at Bang Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Spring Valley Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He often talked about how he and his brother, Robert, had to herd cattle in the road ditches when they were young kids on their tricycles and the never-ending job of pumping water for thirsty cows.