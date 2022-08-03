Sadie Bernice (Schlechter) Freier, age 99, of Scotland, South Dakota, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Scotland Community Church in Scotland, South Dakota, with Reverend Andy Bueber officiating. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, at Scotland Community Church with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Sadie was born August 13, 1922, on the family farm northwest of Scotland, South Dakota, to John and Anna (Baltzer) Schlechter. She was their only child. Sadie was baptized November 5, 1922, at Seimental Congregational Church in rural Kaylor and was confirmed June 6, 1937, at Scotland Congregational Church. On November 21, 1943, Sadie married Ruben Freier at Seimental Congregational Church. To this union, Ruben and Sadie had one son, James, born January 18, 1950. Sadie and Ruben farmed Sadie’s family farm until they moved to Scotland in 1982. Sadie was a member of the Scotland (UCC) Community Church where she was a member of the Women’s Fellowship and quilting group.
While living on the farm, Sadie took great pride and joy in her home, chickens, ducks and gardening. Another passion of Sadie’s was her sewing and quilting. During the winter months, you would often see a quilt set up at Sadie’s, which would often lead to many fond hours spent quilting with her sisters-in-law and cousins. In addition to quilting, Sadie was also known for her homemade bread. Many times, you could smell fresh baked bread when you entered her home. Sadie cherished spending time with family and friends. Whether it was in a passing visit, a family reunion or a holiday gathering, Sadie always looked forward to catching up with family and friends. Sadie also enjoyed her drives through the countryside to check on the crops and see the new calves in the spring. In November 2015, Sadie became a resident of the Scotland Good Samaritan Home. She will be truly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Sadie is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Freier of Scotland; grandchildren: Tari Phillips of Jackson, MN, Tanya (Tom) Vitek of Scotland, Tim (Sherry) Freier of Menno, SD, Tracy (Jason) Tschetter of Sioux Falls, SD and Bau Phillips of Jackson, MN; great-grandchildren: Talon (MacKenzie) Phillips, Gabriel Phillips, Jacob, Garret, Issabela, Jenna and Grace Vitek, Weston, Morgan and Taylor Freier, Hannah, Jackson and Ella Tschetter; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ruben in 1993; son, Jim in 2017; stepmother, Sophia Schlechter; stepsisters, Erna Bauer, Lillian Kludt and Liz Teveldale; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Arthur Freier, Anna and Bernhard Jerke, Rudy and Laura Freier, Johanna and Herbert Wenzel, Lora and Gottlieb Wenzel, Herb and Marilyn Freier, and Esther and George Conrad.
