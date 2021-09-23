Keith A. Gould, 67, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be on Monday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Patrick Broz. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery.  

Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 4-6 p.m.   

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.