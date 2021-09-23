Keith Gould Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keith A. Gould, 67, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.Funeral services will be on Monday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Patrick Broz. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, at church, from 4-6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Meadow Park and Memory Lane. Ground level Bedrooms: 1 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Various Positions - Mount Marty University 39 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Two Involved In Sept. 11 Accident Near Freeman Pass AwayKeep On Truckin’DOT Raises Discovery Bridge Speed LimitRichard ‘Dick’ SloweyThree Injured In Freeman CrashDaily Record: ArrestsLancers Fall At No. 3 MorningsideAvon: Protection Order Over Killing Of Dog Is DeniedWas Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader?Tyler Drappeau Images CommentedLetter: Our Decisions (43)Letter: Noem’s Drive For Power (38)Letter: Burning A Candle At Both Ends (34)Letter: Vaccine Mandate? (27)Letter: Constitutional Question (25)Health-Care Workers And Mental Health (25)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: Up Your Game (16)Letter: Vaccine Dangers (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (8)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (7)Pierre Report: Conservative Principles And Government Restraint (7)YSD OKs Modified Mask Measure (6)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Why Didn’t AG Face Manslaughter Charge? (3)Ravnsborg Should Resign As AG (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Shelter From The Storm (1)Mount Marty’s Field Day (1)Letter: Clean Water (1)Science Lacking Behind SD Predator Bounty Program (1)Letter: The Ravnsborg Travesty (1)Yankton Family Celebrates Late Daughter And Her Parting Gift (1)Real American Beef: Label It (1)Letter: Qualifications (1)Letter: ‘Amazing Experience’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
