A Funeral Mass for Bridget Ramold, age 63, of Yankton, South Dakota will be at 10:30 am Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, Nebraska with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Fr. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary.