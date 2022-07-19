A Funeral Mass for Bridget Ramold, age 63, of Yankton, South Dakota will be at 10:30 am Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill, Nebraska with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Fr. Bernard Starman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary.
Bridget passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home in Yankton.
Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation. Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
Bridget Agnes Ramold was born in O’Neill, Nebraska on December 26, 1958, to Joseph and Bridget (Boyle) Ramold. She was one of 11 children. She attended St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill where she was on the Drill Team and acted in the yearly musicals. Bridget graduated in 1978.
After graduating, she moved to Norfolk and started working for Dale Electronics as a laser operator until 1983, when she moved back later to the O’Neill area to work in home health care.
In 1992, Bridget moved to Yankton, South Dakota to work at Gurney’s Nursery until it closed in 2000, then Shurco/Truxedo until 2016. Bridget was currently working for Cura at the Human Services Center as Kitchen Supervisor at the time of her death.
She loved watching the Nebraska Huskers, reading books, & collecting cardinal figurines. Bridget had been a member of the Legion of Mary when she was in school.
Bridget is survived by seven siblings, Chuck (Connie) Ramold of Grand Island, Nebraska, Alice (Roger) Starman of Norfolk, Nebraska, Rose Barritt of O’Neill, Nebraska, George (Joan) Ramold of Yankton, South Dakota, Tom Ramold of Sioux City, Iowa, Geralyn Ramold of Norfolk, Nebraska, Theresa (Chris) Kramer of Yankton, South Dakota; one brother-in-law, Dennis Barritt of Norfolk; 19 nieces and nephews; 30 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-nephew.
Bridget was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald Ramold and Joe Ramold; one sister, Ann Barritt; brother-in-law, Dan Barritt; sister-in-law, Julie Ramold; one niece, Maryann Sukup; and one great-niece, Katlyn Kelly.
