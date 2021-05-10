Norman “Captain Norm” Blaalid, 78, of Yankton died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/WintzRay and on Norm’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Entombment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 5 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
