John Stastny, 84, of Wagner, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.