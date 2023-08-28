Virginia L. “Ginny” Keller, 91, of Menno, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Grace Lutheran Church, Menno, with the Rev. Morgan Hendershott officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.